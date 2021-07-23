St. Louis healthcare group sees increase in new COVID cases due to Delta variant

ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare, that’s been the main group on the ground in St Louis’ hardest hit minority areas in the battle against COVID, is seeing a huge increase in cases brought on by the Delta variant.

Affinia’s Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes says the situation is especially bad in St Louis’ minorities areas both north and south because of the poor vaccination rates.

She talked to Fox 2’s Elliott Davis today at one of the remote vaccine centers sponsored by the organization where 16,000 people have been vaccinated.

Back in May, there were 334 new cases a day statewide. Now, that’s up to 1,500 a day. The statewide positivity rate was 3 percent back in March. Now, it’s 14.4 percent.

The new rise was once mainly in outstate Missouri, but now it’s landed on the city’s doorstep. St Louis had 13 new COVID cases a day back in March. It’s now seeing 41 a day.

The positivity was at 3 percent in the city in March but now that’s shot up to 12 percent. Dr. Holmes says it may be as high as 15-17 percent in some of the more COVID challenged areas of St Louis.

Covid has hit minority areas especially hard.