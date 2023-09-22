ST. LOUIS — This weekend, the Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival returns to Soulard Park, located at 7th and Lafayette Ave., next to Soulard Farmers Market. The event spans from Friday, September 22, starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at 10 p.m., to Saturday, September 23, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and finally on Sunday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival has an array of features, including live performances by Latino bands featuring national, regional, and local talents such as Grammy nominee Frankie Negron, Los Capi from Mexico, Los Artilleros Mexican Band, Song de mi Tierra Colombian Band, Los Bassmenteers, and Inti llajta South American Band.

For those who love the fusion of Latin rhythms and hip hop, there’s Reggaeton Rewind Night, working with DJ Erik Sensation.

Food enthusiasts can savor authentic dishes from local “mom and pop” food vendors, offering culinary delights from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and more. Traditional favorites like empanadas, tamales, tacos, arepas, and pan dulce will be available. Local favorites such as Havana Cuisine, Maiza, and Wheat and Tango Argentina will also serve up traditional delicacies.

Throughout the weekend, folkloric dancers from Mexico, Spain, and Colombia will grace the stage with their captivating performances.

Attendees can explore Hispanic crafts from Bolivia, Mexico, and Ecuador, featuring clothing, blankets, jewelry, and household goods.

For children, Los Niños Kids Corner offers a variety of activities, including piñatas, Mexican paper flowers, Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead face painting, and other engaging crafts and games.

Information booths will introduce visitors to cultural organizations and businesses, allowing them to learn about various programs and services.

The festival serves a significant purpose, celebrating the shared heritage of Hispanic nations, especially in light of the growing Hispanic population in the greater St. Louis area. Funds raised from the event are channeled towards scholarships for college-bound students and underprivileged children, making it a meaningful and community-driven gathering.