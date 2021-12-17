St. Louis hockey fans want car break-ins to stop

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis Blues fans heading to the Enterprise Center Friday night hoped their cars would still be intact when they returned after the game.

“You pay $20 to park, you expect some level of security and safety,” said Blues fan Josh Raye.

After Saturday night’s game, some fans found busted-out car windows in the pay lot near Clark Avenue and S. 16th Street.

“It gives St. Louis a bad name,” said one fan heading to Friday’s game.

One victim shared a dash-cam video showing a white SUV pulling in soon before the window-smashing began. The victim hopes the images will help identify those responsible and put an end to the crimes.

We recently reported on stepped-up efforts to stop a series of similar break-ins. Increased police patrols and mobile security cameras were part of the enhanced measures.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Metropolitan Police said SkyCops cameras are still near the Enterprise Center and extra officers are patrolling during games and events.

Fans say something needs to be done.

“I take pride in our city,” said Raye. “It’s disappointing.”