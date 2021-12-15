St. Louis home catches fire hours after woman found dead there

ST. LOUIS — A house in north St. Louis caught on fire just hours after a woman was found dead inside the residence, authorities said.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim’s body at a home in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue in Hamilton Heights around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Several hours later, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a fire broke out at the home. It’s not yet known whether the incidents are related, but investigators acknowledged the fire is suspicious.

Police identified the victim whose body was discovered Tuesday morning as 28-year-old Tatyana Smiley. Neighbors said Smiley recently moved to the area

“My heart goes out to the family, and all we can do is pray,” said neighbor Sylvia Hutchin.

“I hope they found who did make everyone around here feel safe,” said another neighbor Clint Billups.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the fire. Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477.