ST. LOUIS – A New Year’s Eve party took a terrifying turn during what neighbors call a short-term rental party in St. Louis.

Chris Chesley did not hear anything out of the ordinary but he certainly saw the aftermath while walking his dog Monday in the 4300 block of Hunt Avenue.

“It just seemed like a normal New Years. People were lighting off fireworks and doing things like that,” Chesley said. “I’m surprised something like this happened in this neighborhood. It’s really been an up-and-coming neighborhood.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting.

One neighbor, who asked to be identified as JB, said he heard it all.

“A lot of gunshots from an automatic weapon. It sounded like a small machine gun,” JB said.

Neighbors said the home is used as a short-term rental. FOX 2 found it available for rent on the website Airbnb.

Police were called to the home around 1 a.m. for a loud party complaint. Neighbors said they heard gunfire a few hours later.

Our camera captured bullet holes on the back of the home as well. No injuries have been reported, officers said.

JB has lived in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood for 40 years.

“I know they got the cameras. They should be able to see who’s coming in and out of here and what’s going on here but evidentially, they’re not doing a good job of that – at all,” JB said.

Property records show an LLC owns the property. We’ve reached out to the owner but have not heard back.

Chesley said his friend stayed at the same home not too long ago.

“He was there a few nights. He enjoyed it; didn’t really have any issues,” Chesley said.

FOX 2 reached out to the police to comment about the investigation but has not heard back.