ST. LOUIS – Home values grew more than many’s annual incomes in 2021.

A study from Zillow found that homeowners earned more than the median worker in 25 of 38 major metropolitan areas across the country. Home appreciation was higher than $100,000 in 11 of them. San Jose has the highest median income at $93,000 and it led the country in annual home value appreciation with the typical home growing $229,277. St. Louis had the lowest home appreciation in the country, but it was still higher than $27,000. The city’s median income is $50,000.

“More than anything, 2021 was a year of haves and have-nots, and the chasm between the two widening throughout,” Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud said. “Those who owned a home saw their household wealth increase dramatically. But many renters witnessed that dream either soar out of reach or had to drastically adjust their expectations and plans.”

As home values rose in 2021, so did rent prices. Zillow said the typical U.S. rental cost $3,072 more at the end of the year. St. Louis’ rent payments rose $1,428.