St. Louis homeless camp coming down after safety concerns

ST. LOUIS– A camp for the homeless in downtown St. Louis is in the process of coming down today. A spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones says the city intends to shut the camp down today because of safety concerns and other issues.

The camp is in Interco Plaza on Martin Luther King Boulevard near the former Post-Dispatch Building and the St. Patrick’s Center. The building is now serving as the headquarters for Square.

There are about 50 people who are living in the camp and there are a handful of tents in the square.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the plaza this morning and you could see crews removing some portable bathrooms and other things.

The city says it is concerned about safety issues and says there was a fatal shooting near the camp this weekend. The city’s spokesperson points out that he does not believe the fatal shooting last Sunday involved people at the encampment. But he does say there have been other safety problems at the camp.

Some of the people that have been staying in the camp feel like they are being unjustifiably and forcibly removed.

The city says it has found housing for the homeless people but the city will not force them to leave the encampment area.

Some of those people say they feel like it is a safe place and do not feel like the city is providing adequate housing.

They say they want to stay at the encampment because it’s right next to the St. Patrick’s Center where they can receive services.

Dunne says city workers will take the homeless to the housing that was found for them.

But he would not disclose where it is located.

He says the city is also offering Metro passes to the people and will use $18 million from the American Rescue Plan to help with the homeless situation in the city.