ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police need your help locating an endangered missing man.

43-year-old Fabian Miller was last seen on August 1, 2021. Detectives say Miller is homeless and is known to frequently visit south St. Louis.

He has multiple tattoos, including a duck head on one side of his neck, and the word “peewee” on the other side.

If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, contact police at: 314-444-5338