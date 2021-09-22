St. Louis homeowner shoots and kills intruder

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis homeowner was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed a man who entered his home, that’s according to officials.

Police say a 40-year-old homeowner shot the intruder after he came into the home and tried to assault him. It happened on the 4500 block of Alcott Monday night around 11:40 p.m.

Police have identified the intruder as 58-year-old Michael Norman.

Officials say the homeowner had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand and that the other man was found near the entrance to the home with several gunshot wounds.

Police took both men to the hospital. The man who entered the home died.

The Circuit Attorney’s office refused charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action citing self-defense.