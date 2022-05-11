ST. LOUIS – It’s no secret that the housing market is hot.

Homes stayed on the market in St. Louis for 15 days less in April 2022 than they were on the market for in April 2021 according to Realtor.com’s April Housing Report. Miami is the only higher metro area. Homes there are staying on the market for 29 days less than in April 2021. The report found that the number of days a home stayed on the market in the U.S. was 34 days. That is six days fewer than in April 2021.

The median listing price in the area came in at $273,000. The report said that was up 4.1 percent compared to April 2021. There were 14.4 percent fewer active listings in April 2022 than there were in April 2021.

April 2022 also saw a new all-time high median national home price of $425,000. That is up 14.2 percent compared to April 2021. Listing prices continued to rise. In April, listing prices rose by 9.5 percent on average across the country compared to April 2021.