ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Police were summoned to a local hospital on Dec. 1 for an assault involving a child victim.

The victim, identified as Mario Mitchell, had bruising on his abdomen and was unresponsive. Mitchell was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m. that evening.

On Dec. 4, the coroner’s office determined Mitchell died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Police believe the assault occurred in the 1500 block of S. 39th Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.