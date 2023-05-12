ST. LOUIS — There have been 56 homicides in St. Louis City in about four months. That’s one shooting death every two and a half days this year. That’s the lowest number the city has seen in the last five years, but officials say the loss of life is still unacceptable.

Twenty percent of the victims and suspects are teenagers. The Saint Margaret of Scotland Gun Sense Committee hosted a call to action to prevent gun violence. They say that people must work with legislators, attend gun violence advocacy events, and, most importantly, remember the victims they lost.