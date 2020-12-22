St. Louis hospitals packed as virus cases climb

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis-area hospitals continue to be stretched thin while battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Area health officials on Tuesday announced St. Louis hospital bed capacity is at 82%. Intensive care units are at 90% capacity.

Cases continue to rise in the St. Louis area, and at least another 16 St. Louis County police officers tested positive for the virus in the past week.

Missouri health officials are urging people to get tested for the virus, including healthy people.

The agency on Tuesday asked Missourians without symptoms to consider getting tested to help stop the virus’ spread through asymptomatic carriers.