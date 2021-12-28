St. Louis hospitals record highest number of patients in more than 11 months

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region recorded its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 11 months, with more than 700 people now receiving treatment for the virus.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 713 total hospitalizations on Tuesday, the most since 732 were hospitalized on Jan. 20, 2021.

It also eclipses the highest number of patients recorded during the Summer 2021 delta variant surge, which peaked with 636 patients on Aug. 20.

Just one month ago, only 400 people were hospitalized in task force hospitals in the St. Louis region. That’s more than a 78% increase in hospitalizations in just a month.

Among the current hospitalizations, 157 patients are receiving critical care in ICU units, and 93 patients are requiring ventilators to help with breathing. Those numbers equal the height of the delta surge troubles, and there does not appear to be relief in sight as the task force reported Tuesday another 114 COVID-19 admissions into area hospitals.

The region has recorded more than 100 admissions in four of the last seven days. In that 7-day span, 719 people were admitted to hospitals in St. Louis while only 567 patients were discharged.

The task force reports the unvaccinated continue to push this winter surge driven by the arrival of the omicron variant. At present, unvaccinated people make up 75% of all area hospitalizations. There are now 18 children hospitalized with COVID, with four of those pediatric patients requiring ICU care for their illness.