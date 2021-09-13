St. Louis hospitals seeing measurable decline in COVID patients

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting a measurable decline in COVID hospitalization numbers.

The new daily hospital admissions of COVID-infected patients is 55. That is the lowest number since July.

Total hospital admission dropped below 500 for the first time since the first week of August.

The task force is also reporting the number of children hospitalized with COVID has gone down as well. Pediatric patient totals have dipped below 20 patients.

A pediatrician with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is cautiously optimistic.

“As far as the number of hospitalizations for the kids, they certainly haven’t continued to go up which is great to hear. However, I don’t think we understand how the schools being open and those interactions between the children are going to be impacting our hospitalizations because as we know hospitalizations usually lag behind case counts going up,” explains Dr. Rachel Charney, Pediatric Emergency Physician.

Dr. Charney says there has been an increase in the vaccinations of those ages12 to 15.

The task force is scheduled to hold a briefing Tuesday where officials are expected to discuss the latest numbers and whether the new COVID data reflects a downturn or flattening in the spread of the virus.