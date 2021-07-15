Live: St. Louis hospitals seeing most COVID hospitalizations since early March

ST. LOUIS– Concern is growing over the latest COVID-19 numbers. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force hospitals are seeing the highest number of hospitalizations since early March.

It also comes as Missouri health officials announced more than 2,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time that’s happened since Jan. 14, 2021.

The task force just released new data showing the number of new hospital admissions rose again and is up 7 from yesterday to 49.

The area is also seeing the highest number of ICU patients since mid-February.

