ST. LOUIS – Have the ultimate fan experience at BrickUniverse’s LEGO Fan Festival.

Friends and family can take photos and share moments at the LEGO Fan Festival. The two-day event will take place at Kennedy Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

LEGO fans of all ages can see over 40 life-size world landmarks built to scale from LEGO at their displays. Original paintings built entirely from LEGO are displayed, as well as custom trains, castles, and cities. Nationwide professional LEGO artists will also attend the event for potential interviews with fans.

This is the third time the event has been hosted in St. Louis. The festival originated back in 2014 when it was first hosted in North Carolina. BrickUniverse Founder Greyson Beights shared how St. Louis got involved in the annual, nationally touring event.

“We just got some emails from local fans saying please come to St. Louis,” said Beights.

With life-size displays of the World Trade Center, Mount Rushmore, and several spaceships, it will take a long time for customers to finish certain LEGO projects. However, the hand-built works of art couldn’t be constructed if a certain amount of love for it wasn’t there.

“I heard an artist once say that LEGOS join together to build puzzles and paint paintings,” said Beights. “There’s nothing you can’t do with LEGOS. The limit is your imagination.”

Aspiring LEGO artists can come to this event to meet professional artists such as Jonathan Lopes from San Diego and Rocco Buttliere from Chicago. LEGO hobbyists also attend these events to network with fellow consumers.

Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door. For more information on BrickUniverse, click here.