ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Integrated Health Network commemorates the progress of providing accessible and affordable health care to thousands in the St. Louis region.

Community organizations and members gathered at the 21C hotel to celebrate the network’s 20 years of increasing healthcare access for all.

“We work with patients, making sure they can navigate both health and social services, and remove any barriers they may have to access healthcare,” said Andwele Jolly, president and CEO of the St. Louis Integrated Health Network.

Several community leaders, community organizations, and citizens attended the celebration, honoring programs like Elevate, a group prenatal care program that caters to pregnant people who receive Medicaid.

The network focuses on promoting health care work force stabilization, closing disparity gaps by race and bridging the criminal justice system to health and social services.

“We go out to the community to different sites, and we talk to the general public, regardless of where there are at,” said Joyce Driver, community referral coordinator. “We talk to homeless people, we deal with people who do not have insurance, who don’t have primary care doctors who have chronic conditions and don’t know what to do with it.”

