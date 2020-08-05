St. Louis judge asks city sheriff to suspend eviction notices

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has asked a city sheriff to temporarily stop serving eviction notices until officials can assess mortgage and tenant assistance applications.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison made his request to Sheriff Vernon Betts on Monday.

Burlison said the court has asked officials if those being evicted qualify for federal money.

Betts says his office will suspend serving notices until he hears from the court. The office began handing out eviction notices last month.

In March, the city adopted an eviction moratorium in response to the coronavirus.