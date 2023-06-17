ST. LOUIS — This weekend, the St. Louis Metro is abuzz with multiple Juneteenth celebrations. One of the notable events is the third annual Caribbean Heritage Festival, held in Missouri, known as the gateway to freedom and justice.

The festivities kick off bright and early at 7 a.m., as the lawn fills up with enthusiastic attendees, gathering to honor Juneteenth, a day that marks the emancipation of slaves. The celebration is part of Africans Rising Together 2063, a movement supporting Africans in their quest for freedom and justice.

The day’s activities include a walk, flag raising, inspiring speeches, delectable food, lively music, and engaging kids’ activities, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day. At 8:00 a.m., the walk commences, allowing participants to traverse the space while symbolizing the journey towards liberation for African Missourians and Caribbean Americans throughout history.

Live music serves as the melodious backdrop to the celebrations, featuring gospel choirs, African drummers, dancers, steppers, and more. Of course, the event would not be complete without a tantalizing array of Caribbean delicacies to satisfy the taste buds of all attendees.