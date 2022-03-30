ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer fired two shots at an armed individual overnight who was suspected of car clouting.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of S. 18th Street, located in the Benton Park neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area for a report of car tampering. When officers arrived, they saw people sitting in black Dodge Charger parked at the curb and idling. The car sped off when an officer exited his patrol vehicle.

The officer directed his attention to the vehicle that had been tampered with. As the officer approached, an unknown individual popped up from behind the vehicle armed with a gun.

The police spokesperson said the armed individual began to run away and pointed their gun at the officer, at which point the officer drew his service weapon and fired two shots at the suspect.

The armed person ran north on 18th Street and was eventually found and arrested in the 1900 block of Congress Street. Police recovered a firearm. EMS was called to the area because a K-9 unit bit the armed suspect during the arrest.