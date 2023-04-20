ST. LOUIS – A new community festival kicked off on Cherokee Street Thursday in the Green Light District in honor of 4/20, the unofficial marijuana holiday. The three-day-long Cannabis Crawl has events happening throughout the weekend.

“We have discounts on retail, on restaurants, on even tattoos,” said Brennan England, the founder of Cannabis Crawl. “People can get just for being a part of our event for the weekend, and we’re offering all types of entertainment.”

He said this is an event he’s excited to share with the community.

“Looking at how cannabis tourism is really going to be one of the most potent pieces of how cannabis helps with commerce and economic development, and community centers,” England said.

The lineup of events has everything from discounts at stores and restaurants to painting events and live music.

“A lot of our artists have a really strong following and folks that are really dedicated and excited to hear their music and watch them perform,” England said.

Organizers said the important thing is bringing the community together.

“Having community gives you the opportunity to expand your knowledge because you are finding yourself through relatability and being a part of the herb and the plant itself,” said Tierra Parks, assistant director of the Cannabis Crawl.

Marijuana sales across the state of Missouri are showing a huge increase since recreational sales began. Across the state, marijuana sales topped $1 billion in less than three months.

England said the Cannabis Crawl is a great way to introduce new users to the culture.

“Access to the culture has always been here. Especially for the new cannabis users,” England said. “It’s really important for them to feel welcomed and them to feel authentic and know what has been here in cannabis culture the whole time, even before it was legal.”

