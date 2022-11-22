ST. LOUIS – A new report tabs St. Louis’ Lambert Airport as the 15th best midsize U.S. airport.

Wall Street Journal released its “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” rankings last week, ranking facilities based on the overall experience for air travelers.

The report ranked the 50 largest U.S. airports based on several considerations, including on-time performance, security waits, ticket prices, J.D. Power customer-satisfaction score and more. The top 20 were considered large airports, and the following 30 were considered midsized.

Wall Street Journal gave Lambert Airport an overall score of 53, tied with Kansas City and Washington Dulles. Lambert also received a 61 score for reliability, 49 score for value and 20 score for convenience. No airports earned better than an ’89’ on any subcategory score or ’70’ for an overall score.

Earlier this year, Lambert Airport officials released details about a $2.7 billion master plan that could provide upgrades to the venue, including more gates, wider concourses and more shops and restaurants for travelers.