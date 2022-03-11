St. Louis Lambert Airport’s final survey asks travelers to choose site’s future

St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Lambert International Airport unveils their final survey for their proposed master layout plan with a new QR code feature. Once you scan the QR code on the red laminated flyers a survey will pop up with questions gauging public opinion. Airport officials hope this new easy way will get more people to participate.

The survey will ask you questions about three main ideas being researched. First, combine the terminals into a bigger space with 62 gates. That would expand the terminal big a bigger checkpoint space. Second, expanding parking and pickup area. This includes a more streamlined entrance from I-70. Lastly, more dining options are being discussed for an upgraded future layout as well.

“Anything new would be refreshing, just especially going to different states and seeing what they have, we just left Dallas and they had a lot of big restaurants there,” said traveler Chelsie Schlereth.

“It gets really traffic-heavy as it gets to a point where you can’t pick anybody up or you can’t find anybody that you need and I just feel like the signs are really confusing too,” said traveler Abby Hartke.

There have been a couple of surveys in the past but this is your last chance to voice your opinions before they submit the plans to the FAA this summer. The survey will run through March 30th.

You can access the survey here.