ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency drill from10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
First responders and airport and airline workers will take part.
No flights will be affected by the drill.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency drill from10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
First responders and airport and airline workers will take part.
No flights will be affected by the drill.