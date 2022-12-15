ST. LOUIS – Before St. Louis Lambert International Airport can begin construction on its multibillion-dollar renovation project, the plan will need to adhere to the National Environmental Policy Act.

On Thursday night, project leaders showcased the types of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) impact categories the project will need to abide by, which include air quality, land use, and noise.

“We think it’s going to be a minimal impact,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, an airport director. “We need to show every step of the way what will be affected from all those things that will be taking place.”

A new baggage claim, concourse, and parking garage are a few of the upgrades that would come with the master plan. The approval process could happen as soon as next year.

“It’s very exciting for us at the airport. We have worked really hard over the last decade to get the airport in a position to think about a new terminal and the next three, four decades and what this region needs in terms of a terminal.”

Once approved, Lambert could then apply for FAA grants that would fund the project.

Lambert’s Deputy Director Jerry Beckmann has been with the airport for 30 years. He said this is the most exciting project he has been a part of.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of us,” Beckmann said. “When you build an airport like this, it’s going to be here 30, 40, 50 years, so it’s tremendous to have an effect on your community like this.”

Construction could begin as soon as 2026, with the new terminal being completed by 2031.

You can find more information on Lambert’s master plan by visiting the airport’s website here.