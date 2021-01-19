St. Louis lawmaker gets COVID-19 as Missouri House halts work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another Missouri lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 as the House called off its session to try to stem an outbreak of the virus in the Capitol building.

State Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins of St. Louis said in a Facebook post on Monday that she tested positive for the virus and is in isolation.

The House Journal indicates she was at the Capitol last Thursday. Her case comes after state Rep. Wes Rogers of Kansas City tested positive last week, and other lawmakers went into quarantine.

House leaders have canceled the session for this week, though the Senate is continuing to meet.