ST. LOUIS – Following St. Louis’ historic rainfall Tuesday morning, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Emergency Management are holding a news conference.

They will speak about the storm and road conditions at 11:45 a.m.

Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area early Tuesday, closing multiple roadways and prompting rescues from vehicles and homes.

Damage was widespread after a massive downpour dropped more than 11 inches of rain in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.