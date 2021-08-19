St. Louis leaders say welcoming Afghans honors our armed forces, is morally right

Internally displaced children sit outside a tent at a refugee camp in Khost province on November 17, 2020. (Photo by FARID ZAHIR / AFP) (Photo by FARID ZAHIR/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan created a humanitarian crisis in its wake, as tens of thousands of Afghans look to flee their native land as the Taliban assumes power once again. These are people who provided aid to U.S. forces over the last two decades and now fear reprisal, or families seeking a better way of life.

The St. Louis area is one of 19 communities around the country being considered for Afghan resettlement.

Local leadership, members of the business community, and representatives of the International Institute say St. Louis can and should be ready to accept these immigrants looking for new homes.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city welcomed and resettled tens of thousands of Bosnians who migrated to the United States amid the Bosnian War over the last quarter-century. Over that time, the Bosnian community has become an integral part of the St. Louis region.

“Immigrants make our community stronger,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

According to Hall, 44% of the Fortune 500 companies in America were started by an immigrant or the child of an immigrant.

Opening our arms to these families is not only the smart thing to do economically, it’s the right thing to do morally, he said.

Hall said the business community will coordinate with the International Institute of St. Louis to assess, train, and introduce these individuals into the local workforce.

“America owes these people a debt,” said Peter Lucier, a United States Marine Corps veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan.

Lucier served in the USMC from 2008-2013 as an infantry rifleman. He served on a 7-month deployment in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012.

The veteran said Afghans served and fought alongside Americans against the Taliban and terrorist groups, and deserve our respect and help.

By welcoming these refugees, Lucier said the city and county are allowing he and other veterans the chance to repay that debt.

It’s a show of support for our armed forces by welcoming Afghans who risked their lives to assist our military efforts in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, Hall said.

To help or donate to IISTL, click here.