ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Aldermanic Streets Committee endorsed a resolution on Wednesday to study making intersections safer for emergency vehicles and motorists.

The committee unanimously passed the resolution introduced by Alderman Joe Vaccaro.

Vacarro said he got the idea after seeing FOX 2’s You Paid For It report on a new system that St. Charles County is implementing. The plan, introduced by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, would make 351 intersections give emergency vehicles the right of way at intersections.

All other traffic would have to stop while first responders pass through.

All of the St. Louis aldermen added their names as co-sponsors to the measure on Wednesday, giving it an additional boost.

It will be put to a final vote on Friday. If passed it would put the city on a path to study the cost of an intersection system and how best to put it into practice.

There’s a similar effort in St. Louis County to study the issue after FOX 2’s Elliot Davis spoke with government leaders about the idea, following the example set by St. Charles County.