ST. LOUIS — The Lee’s Chicken location at Natural Bridge and Kingshighway was closed for Thanksgiving, but its employees and staff opened their doors to provide free Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“So today, we are giving back to our community. We are feeding the homeless. We are giving away free Thanksgiving meals,” said Tatyana Mosby.

The staff and employees are expressing gratitude by volunteering their time and giving to others, creating a double dose of goodness.

“Our goal is to give out 50 free meals, but of course, if more come, we’re going to do what we can. We’re going to make sure we feed everybody,” said Geneva Frost.

Several community members and citizens express gratitude for the selflessness and thoughtfulness of the staff and employees, who ensure that those without a Thanksgiving meal can enjoy one.

“It makes me feel good because it lets me know that my city cares for us all. I appreciate it. It’s very appreciated by us all,” Alastair Green said.

“So we just wanted those who are less fortunate or those who don’t have what we have to experience just the same love that we are giving back and receiving,” Mosby said.

The Lee’s Chicken staff and employees, through their initiative and actions, showcase that we should all be grateful for everything we have and express our thanks by giving back to others.