ST. LOUIS – Attention all St. Louis LEGO fans. A LEGO Convention is heading to the St. Louis area this weekend. On July 29 and 30, 2023, come to the Greensfelder Recreation Complex for the St. Louis Brick Convention.

This event is for people of all ages and raises money for Creations for Charity, which buys new LEGO sets for needy kids around the world during the holidays.

Professional LEGO Artists from all over the United States will come to the St. Louis Brick Convention to show off their LEGO works and meet fans. There will also be a chance to meet well-known LEGO builders.

Activities and events:

LEGO Retail, where you can buy LEGO products, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO sets, hard-to-find LEGO, and other fun things;

Star Wars Zone, where you can see amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe;

Brick Pits, where you can build with thousands of LEGO bricks;

Meet-and-greets with professional LEGO artists; and

MOC Gallery, where you can see amazing LEGO creations made by local fan builders;

Tickets cost $14.99 and can be bought on either July 29 or July 30.