St. Louis’ Lion’s Choice and Crown Candy Kitchen make bacon ice cream

ST. LOUIS – Do you like bacon? Do you like ice cream?

St. Louis based fast-food chain Lion’s Choice is teaming up with another local establishment, Crown Candy Kitchen, for a new menu item.

The Heart-Stopping Bacon Concrete is made with Lion’s Choice vanilla custard and bites of Crown Candy Kitchen’s bacon. The sweet and salty treat can be purchased for $3.29 at St. Louis area Lion’s Choice restaurants from Tuesday, August 31 through Monday, September 13.

“This collaboration, in many ways, is a love letter to the community, celebrating the rich history of our two restaurants while also thanking them for their support over many years. It only felt right that our two histories should finally intertwine with such a perfect union,” CEO of Lion’s Choice Michael Kupstas said.

Lion’s Choice’s concrete recipe is made with less air to create its unique consistency. Crown Candy Kitchen’s bacon is featured on its Heart-Stopping BLT. It is thick-sliced and then cooked crispy.

“We believe in supporting local businesses and it doesn’t get much better than this! We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!” co-owner of Crown Candy Kitchen Andy Karandzieff said.