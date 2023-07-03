ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo – The firework celebrations started a couple of days early for a St. Louis local.

On Friday, June 30, a $50,000 prize was won from a Sratchers player in a St. Louis County Schnucks located on the 4300 block of Butler Hill Road. The prize was won on a ‘500X’ ticket.

Since May, players have already won more than $12.6 million in prizes from the newest $50 Scratchers ticket. So far, three top prizes of $5 million, six second prizes of $1 million, and an additional 47 $50,000 prizes remain. In total, this leaves $244.9 million in winnings for St. Louisans to compete for.

For more information on unclaimed prizes, visit the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app, or click here.