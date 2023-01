A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60.

“Fruit Loot” is a $3 game that was released in December last year. About $11.5 million in incentives haven’t been claimed yet, including five more top prizes of $50,000 each.