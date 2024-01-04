ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis lottery player recently won $200,000 on a seasonal scratcher ticket named “Season’s Greetings.” She intends to use the winnings to buy a new car and redecorate her home.

The winner uncovered a candy cane symbol, signifying an automatic win of the top prize. It was at that moment that she realized the significant amount of money associated with the symbol.

“As soon as I scratched off that candy cane and saw the $200,000 prize, I thought, ‘Oh, this can’t be real.’”

Chances of Winning:

There is one more unclaimed prize for the $200,000 top prize in the seasonal scratcher game. Typically, your chances of winning any prize, even a small one, are higher than your chances of hitting the jackpot.

Other Winning Opportunities:

Missouri Lottery players can participate in the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Anchors Away” holiday offer until January 9. By entering eligible Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Scratchers tickets, players stand a chance to win prizes such as cruises, beach vacations, or cash.

Any valid Missouri Lottery ticket printed by the Draw Games terminal or a vending machine during the promotional period is considered an eligible Draw Games ticket. Players can add these tickets to their My Lottery account, and they will be accepted.

Eligible Scratchers tickets include current Missouri Lottery holiday-themed games that can be added to a player’s My Lottery account. The holiday Scratchers games eligible for the promotion are: G437 “Merry & Bright,” G440 “Season’s Greetings,” G441 “Holiday Riches,” G442 “Stocking Stuffer,” G443 “‘Tis The Season,” and G444 “Happy Pawlidays!”