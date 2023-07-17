ST. LOUIS – The Monday night Powerball jackpot nears a billion dollars at $900 million. If you aren’t so lucky, there’s another chance Tuesday with Mega Millions at $640 million.

Since Powerball hasn’t produced a grand prize winner in almost three months, the pot now sits at $900 million.

The third largest ever.

“I’m not very lucky, but maybe we’ll luck out, me and a couple of guys at work,” said Don Grimes, a lottery player.

Monday’s Powerball drawing and Tuesday’s Mega Millions are nearing close to a record-breaking combined $1.5 billion.

So, what would you do with the money?

“Move to Florida. Buy a house, buy a boat, travel a lot, things like that,” said Julie Ronay, a lottery player.

“Obviously, get caught up on all of your bills, finances, help family members,” said Mike Holba, a lottery player. “I do like to think of myself as a generous person, so I would probably do what I can to help dog shelters.”

“I always thought I’m going to take the cash-out and enjoy life, and then I think I’ll probably take the annuity and let it spread itself over the years and let it take care of my kids and grandkids,” said Gina Keppler, a lottery player.

Every ticket is another step closer to a chance at success.

“Just buy one! You can’t win if you don’t play,” Keppler said.