ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine is recognizing three of FOX 2’s own through its latest A-List Awards, an annual celebration of some of the finest people, places and things in the St. Louis region.

The Readers’ Choice A-List Awards have recognized Glenn Zimmerman as the top TV Meteorologist and Mandey Murphey as the top TV News Anchor. The Editors’ Choice A-List Awards also recognized Andy Banker for his reporting on a potholes story.

St. Louis Magazine included the following insight into the awards

Glenn Zimmerman

How cool is the longtime chief meteorologist for FOX 2 and News 11? The guy plays guitar and has an Insta account that would rival any professional photographer’s—and that’s not to mention his trademark tennis shoes.

Mandy Murphey

The anchor of FOX 2 News at 5 and 9 p.m., Murphey has received 13 Emmy Awards and four Edward R. Murrow Awards, in addition to helping numerous charities. While reflecting on 30 years with the station, Murphey said, “I came into this job being the youngest anchor person in St. Louis, and now I’m the anchor who’s been in that chair the longest in St. Louis. That’s hard for me to believe.”

Andy Banker

C.W. Gardner’s U.S. Senate campaign “Pot for Potholes” (using tax revenue from marijuana sales to pay for pothole repair) started as satire, but then people got so sick of the state of the streets that they started to take it seriously. When Fox 2’s Andy Banker asked him “How much of this is real?” Gardner replied, “That’s a good question. I can’t answer that. … I don’t know where we’re going with this. I’m just kind of riding the vibe.”

Congrats to FOX 2’s Glenn Zimmerman, Mandy Murphey and Andy Banker.