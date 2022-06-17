ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Alfred James Green was last seen around 1:05 p.m. Friday near the 9600 block of Lifford Court in St. Louis. It’s believed that Green walked away from Northwinds Estates Drive and traveled southbound on West Florissant Avenue.

Green is about 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a face on the front, gray jeans, and blue sneakers. Police said he also walks slowly.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.