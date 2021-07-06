St. Louis man accused of killing woman, shooting at police

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder and several other counts after authorities say he killed a woman and shot at police during a disturbance at the woman’s home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 70-year-old Samuel Bailey was arrested following the shooting late Sunday night.

Police say officers had responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of 63-year-old Gail Keys in the city’s Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police met Keys on her porch and say that as she walked into the home with officers trailing behind her, Bailey opened fire from inside the home.

Police say Keys was killed, and Bailey continued to shooting until he was arrested nearby. No officers were shot.