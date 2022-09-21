ST. LOUIS – Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on Sept. 18 in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police say 49-year-old Jose Ordonez brought the victim to the work site in the 3100 block of Oregon Avenue and said he would hire her. He then took the woman to the basement, cornered her, and put his hands up her blouse and under her pants.

The woman was able to get out of the basement and alert police. She identified Ordonez in a photo lineup

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Ordonez with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse.