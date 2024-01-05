ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is facing felony charges after several violent disturbances occurred for over a month.

The incidents began in early November 2023 when Antonio Mickey, 24, entered a motel room with two people inside. He walked in, maced one victim, threatened to shoot her, and stole money. The officers learned the victim and Mickey had previously met on a website, according to the probable cause statement.

A month later, on December 20, he met with another victim in a car port along Marceline Terrace. Police say he maced a woman and forced her to perform sexual acts with a gun pointed to her head. Mickey proceeded to steal the victim’s personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

On December 28, there was another similar encounter with a third victim at the same location. Mickey is accused of first robbing the woman, holding her at gunpoint, and attempting to mace her, but he was unsuccessful. He coerced the victim at gunpoint again to take part in sexual acts before shooting at her as he let her go. The police said .45-caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

Days later, on New Year’s Eve, the defendant met with a woman in a hotel room. Once again, Mickey maced the woman and forced intercourse by gunpoint. The victim was eventually able to escape the scene by jumping out of a second-story window. Surveillance footage showed him leaving the scene with a gun in hand.

According to the probable cause statement, three of the victims were able to identify Mickey in a photographic lineup. He is currently wanted in Tennessee for attempted murder in the first degree.

Mickey is facing 11 felony charges, including three counts of robbery, four counts of armed criminal action, one count of rape or attempted rape, two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy, and one count of assault.

He is currently being held with no bond allowed.