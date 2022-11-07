ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday, November 4, in a 2016 Soulard tavern homicide case.

Christopher Endicott, 31, stood trial for the third time last week. He was a suspect in the March 3, 2016, death of Jarrett Greene, 37. He was killed in a parking lot outside Molly’s on the 800 block of Geyer Avenue.

After facing a circuit judge in a five-day trial, jurors found Endicott not guilty of armed criminal action and second-degree murder.

Endicott was sentenced to a 25-year prison term after being convicted in the case back in 2018. However, in 2020, a Missouri appeals court reversed Endicott’s convictions at his second trial, citing an error in jury instructions. The jury was deadlocked in 2018, resulting in a mistrial.

Greene suffered 10 gunshot wounds. Endicott’s lawyers said that at all three trials, he acted in self-defense when he fired a gun at the victim around 1:40 a.m.

According to a trial testimony, the shooting originated from an argument over whether one of Endicott’s friends would give the intoxicated victim a ride in an SUV. Greene had pulled out an unloaded pistol and made several threats.