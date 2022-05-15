ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man has been acquitted of murdering a 19-year-old man and the woman who witnessed that shooting in 2020.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury found Darrell Fisher III not guilty Friday at his retrial.

The 29-year-old had been charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old Malik Henderson and 25-year-old Zenobia Johnson three days apart in April 2020. Fisher was tried on the same charges earlier this year but that jury could not agree unanimously on a verdict.

Authorities have said that Johnson was the only witness to Henderson’s shooting. He was killed at her apartment on April 14, 2020.