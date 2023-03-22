ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Wednesday and admitted to robbing and assaulting an escort at gunpoint in 2021.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Antwan R. Johnson, 24, used an online personals site to meet an escort and arrange a meeting with her on Aug. 17, 2021.

Johnson told the court that he pulled a gun on her while they were parked in the 4200 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, and stole her purse, two cellphones, and cash. He admitted to striking her in the head with his gun and threatening her. He fired two shots at the woman’s vehicle as she drove away, and hit the car with one round.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a federal armed robbery charge and to possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The court will sentence Johnson on June 27. He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years for the gun charge, which will run consecutive to the robbery charge. Johnson faces up to 20 years on the robbery charge. However, as part of a plea deal, both the prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence to the judge.