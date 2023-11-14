ST. LOUIS — A man admitted to shooting a 9-year-old in the back during a court hearing Monday. Kajuan Ali Daniels-McMillan, 21, faces weapons charges and was arrested three months after the shooting.

The incident occurred on December 17, 2021, after a disagreement with his brother over a container of yogurt at a home in the 4600 block of North 20th Street. The argument escalated, prompting Tyrell’s mother to call 911. As Daniels-McMillan left, he fired four shots through the door, hitting Tyrell in the back as he tried to lock it. The child was taken to the hospital and later released.

“This senseless shooting is a reminder of how quickly personal conflicts can escalate when a gun is part of the equation,” states Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “I am grateful that our office was able to hold the defendant accountable for irresponsible behavior that harmed an innocent child trying keep his home secure.”

A court date for sentencing is set for January 5, 2024. He may face anywhere from 13 to 45 years in prison, depending on the judge’s ruling.