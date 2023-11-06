ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pled guilty in federal court to fraud to get a $150,000 loan for a small business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demetrice Black, 53, applied for the loan using a Social Security number that did not belong to him and a fraudulent Missouri driver’s license on July 24, 2020.

Prosecutors say he worked with another person to move the funds to a separate bank account and withdrew some in cash. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans were designed to assist business owners impacted by the pandemic.

Black is set to be sentenced on February 8, 2024. The charge of misusing a Social Security number carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison, and the theft charge may lead to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Both offenses also come with the possibility of a fine of up to $250,000.