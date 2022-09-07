ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to criminal charges in two carjackings Tuesday.

Darius Eubanks, 28, admitted to two carjacking cases as well as a brandishing a firearm charge during a federal court hearing. Investigators say one of the carjackings involved a grandmother who struggled to rescue her granddaughter who was stuck inside the stolen car.

The plea included Eubanks sharing that on the afternoon of June 27, 2021, he robbed a man at gunpoint of his 2012 Chevrolet Malibu at a north St. Louis grocery store which he fled the scene soon after.

Later that same day, he’d crash another car in north St. Louis at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street. Walking to a local market, Eubanks would pistol-whip a woman and knock her to the ground as she was putting her granddaughter inside of her 2005 Hyundai Sonata. The woman attempted to rescue her niece as Eubanks began to drive off.

Eubanks was caught by the police less than 30 minutes later near his home on the 5000 block of Palm Avenue with his grandmother’s car keys and a gun. Eubanks is set to be sentenced on December 21.