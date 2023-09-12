ST. LOUIS — According to Food & Wine, one of the best chefs in the United States works at a highly acclaimed south St. Louis ramen restaurant. Steven Pursley of Menya Rui, is among the 11 Best New Chefs of 2023 spotlighted by the magazine.

Food & Wine writes:

“Pursley is extremely laid-back in nature but has a quiet intensity when he latches onto something. That intensity has driven his restaurant career, which he came to unexpectedly: He wanted to be a lawyer, majoring in political science as an undergrad. He took one day of classes at engineering school before deciding to move to Okinawa, Japan, where his mother is from and where he’d spent part of his childhood, to study ramen instead.” Food & Wine

You can read a lot more about Pursley in the profile posted to FoodAndWine.com. They say that the noodles are the star of the show at Pursley’s restaurant, Menya Rui. After learning about ramen in Japan he worked in several noteable St. Louis restaurants before opening his own establishment on Hampton Avenue.

“They’re not only creating exceptional food and dining experiences for their customers, but also cultivating nurturing environments for their teams. As a result, their restaurants are places of celebration, education, and joy. We are thrilled to showcase their excellence and innovation,” states Food & Wine Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis.

This is Food & Wine’s 35th Best New Chefs class, showcasing 11 talented chefs redefining American cuisine. Catch them in the October issue, out September 22nd