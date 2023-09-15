Hand gun with ammunition on dark background. 9 mm pistol military weapon and pile of bullets ammo at the metal table.

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for a murder that occurred on August 29 in Ferguson, near Glen Owen Drive and Bahama Drive. The victim was Frederick Jett, 45, who was shot and later died at the hospital.

On September 13, 2023, Jerry Watkins, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and two counts of committing a crime with a weapon. Watkins is currently held on $1,000,000 bail, cash-only.

A 17-year-old male was also charged in connection with the incident. He was charged through St. Louis County Family Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and committing a crime with a weapon.

According to the probable cause statements, Watkins, along with the juvenile, committed a series of robberies using a gun and demanded cash from their victims, one of whom was Jett, over the course of two days.

Watkins and the juvenile stole cash from one victim as he was leaving his residence. The next day, Watkins and the juvenile used a gun to demand cash and other items from a different victim and Jett.

During the incident, Watkins and the juvenile stole a purse, a phone, and various other items. They also attempted to steal cash and other items from Jett, but shot and killed him.